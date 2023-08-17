Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $272.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.