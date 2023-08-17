Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

