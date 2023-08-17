Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 986.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

