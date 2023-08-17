Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,172 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Paycom Software worth $117,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $290.81 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $396.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.01.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

