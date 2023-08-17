iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $106,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $25.79 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

