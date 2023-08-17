Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $451.97 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.68.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

