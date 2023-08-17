Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $102.80 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $102,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,610,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 664,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 182,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 177,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

