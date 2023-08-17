Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.