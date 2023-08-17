Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.10% of Encompass Health worth $113,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

EHC stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

