Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,525 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $268,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,755,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

