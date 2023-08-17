Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,570 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of NNN REIT worth $101,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NNN opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.78%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

