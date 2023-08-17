Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $635,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

