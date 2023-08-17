Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.59 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of BorgWarner worth $104,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.2 %

BWA opened at $39.85 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

