Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,533 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $101,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 993,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

