Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.