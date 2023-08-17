ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells $255,472.47 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ArcBest Stock Performance
ArcBest stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $17,232,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.