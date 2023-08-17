ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells $255,472.47 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,679,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $17,232,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

