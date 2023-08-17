Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Generac worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $270.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

