Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $451.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.