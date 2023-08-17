Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,832,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 274,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.98% of Southwestern Energy worth $109,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

