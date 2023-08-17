California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 499,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.