Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.18 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $104,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 348,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Polaris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

