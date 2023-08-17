PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PJT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

NYSE PJT opened at $76.42 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

