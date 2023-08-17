Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $52,500,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96.

Celsius Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CELH opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $183.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

