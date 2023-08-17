Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

