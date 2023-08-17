Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

