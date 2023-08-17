Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.68.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

