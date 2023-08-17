Lisa W. Hess Sells 655 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Hess sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $18,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,417 shares in the company, valued at $176,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RDN stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

