Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 4,765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,507.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

About Country Garden Services

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRGF opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66. Country Garden Services has a 12 month low of C$0.88 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

Further Reading

