Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Decreases By 9.6%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

