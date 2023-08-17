Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Decreases By 9.6%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
