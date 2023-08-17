Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Drops By 9.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In other news, Director Martin A. Makary acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Makary purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HROW opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $597.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

