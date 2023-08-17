Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,669,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 4,437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 10.14%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

