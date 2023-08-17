Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,669,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 4,437,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRLFF
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 10.14%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.