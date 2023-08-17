Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Declines By 10.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance

Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.