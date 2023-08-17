Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Declines By 10.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance
Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
