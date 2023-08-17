Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex
Cineplex Stock Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.