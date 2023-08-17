Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

About Cineplex

Shares of CPXGF opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.