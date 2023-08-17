Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
Shares of EDTXF stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Spectral Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
About Spectral Medical
Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.
