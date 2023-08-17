Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 3.6%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 1,307,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,557,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,387.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

