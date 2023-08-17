ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

