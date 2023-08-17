Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Purchases 6,211 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove bought 6,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $19,999.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heritage Global Stock Up 0.9 %

HGBL stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

