Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144.89 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $144.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00018986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00263213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013914 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.45819816 USD and is down -6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 775 active market(s) with $145,401,718.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

