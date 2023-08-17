Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 6,646 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,646 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $19,738.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,542.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $41,389.92.

On Monday, August 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,156 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $12,384.88.

On Friday, August 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,810 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $8,345.70.

On Monday, July 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 5,056 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $15,016.32.

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 23.82%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Stories

