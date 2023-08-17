Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,318 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $38,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

