Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

