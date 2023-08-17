GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $70.67 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.57.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

