Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 70,187 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $40,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $232.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

