Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

