Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PAC opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

