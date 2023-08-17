Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $23,196.78 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $23,196.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

