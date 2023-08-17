Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Silgan has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,709,000 after acquiring an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Silgan by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

