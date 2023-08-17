StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.