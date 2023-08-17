Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.54

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 82900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$120.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

