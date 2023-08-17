NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 3.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 164,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 277,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

